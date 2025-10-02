Home / Royal

Kate Middleton narrowly dodges Prince Andrew in recent outing amid scandals

The Princess of Wales avoids crossing paths with Prince Andrew as he and Sarah Ferguson face scrutiny over Epstein ties

  • By Sidra Khan
Kate Middleton barely avoided running into Prince Andrew amid his ongoing scandals.

Last week, the Princess of Wales stepped out with her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – for a magical visit to Hogsmeade Station, the set of the upcoming Harry Potter TV series at Windsor Great Park.

According to the Daily Mail, "Kate took Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis for a spellbinding visit. Kate and the children met the young actors and the director on the set. There was only one night of filming there so it really was a magical ticket.”

Later on, it was shared that Prince Andrew also visited the set with his grandchildren.

For the unversed, the Duke is grandfather to Princess Eugenie's two sons, August, 4, and Ernest, 2, and Beatrice's daughters Sienna, 4, and Athena, 8 months.

Notably, the future Queen managed not to cross paths with the disgraced Duke of York as the two visited the spellbinding location on different days.

Speaking about King Charles’s brother, a source told the outlet that "staff working on the set were stunned to see him there. It was all a bit strange that he turned up but it was lovely to see the children having a great time."

Prince Andrew’s outing marked his first appearance since emails between his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced, sparking intense scrutiny from both the media and the public.

