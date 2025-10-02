King Frederik toasts to Europe’s ‘progress, harmony’ at royal dinner for leaders

Home / Royal

  • By Sidra Khan
King Frederik hosted special guests at Amalienborg Palace.

On Wednesday, October 1, Frederik and Queen Mary welcomed key leaders at their royal residence for a special reception on the occasion of the meeting in the European political community.

During the royal dinner, the Danish King delivered a heartfelt speech as he toasted to the continent’s peace, harmony, and progress.

“Ladies and gentlemen, leaders of Europe, dear friends. Welcome to Denmark, to Copenhagen, and to Amalienborg, the official residence of the Danish Royal Family,” began the monarch.

He continued, “Our monarchy goes back more than a thousand years and is with its continuous line of monarchs one of the world’s oldest – not least thanks to the many European alliances and marriages along the way.”

Frederik went on to say, “Europe is not a single country. ‘European’ is not a single language. And European culture is diverse and manifold. Yet Europe is what unites us. Europe is part of who we are, and we are all part of Europe. Europe represents an interdependent we.”

While concluding his speech, King Frederik X toasted, “I raise my glass to Europe and the people of Europe – with the wish for happiness and harmony, progress and prosperity for us all.”

King Frederik and Queen Mary welcomed the European leaders at Amalienborg Palace, with the Royal Lifeguard and the Guardhouse Regiment’s Horse Squadron stationed at Amalienborg Slotsplads to greet the arriving dinner guests.

