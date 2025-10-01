Princess Anne holds crucial talks with Ukrainian President during secret trip

Princess Anne has not forgotten war-torn families in Ukraine during her surprise trip.
On Wednesday, October 1st, the British Royal Family turned to her Instagram account to announce the Princess Royal’s unexpected tour.
"The Princess Royal has visited Ukraine, at the request of the @ForeignAndDevelopmentOffice," King Charles III’s office revealed in a statement.
They continued, "Demonstrating solidarity with children and families and highlighting the traumatic experiences of children living on the frontline of the conflict."
Her Royal Highness kicked off her Ukrainian trip with a high-profile meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where she discussed the United Kingdom and its monarchy’s support for the devastated families and children in the country.
"The Princess also paid her respects at the Children’s Memorial with First Lady @OlenaZelenska_official, laying a toy bear in commemoration of all the children who have died since the start of the conflict," Buckingham Palace concluded their statement.
For the unversed, Princess Anne travelled to the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, September 30, on behalf of His Majesty.
The 75-year-old hard-working royal member quietly travelled to Ukraine due to security reasons amid the ongoing war tensions in the country.