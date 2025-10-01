Prince Gabriel takes oath after sister Elisabeth lands in big controversy

Prince Gabriel has taken oath after his sister Princess Elisabeth landed in major controversy.
On Tuesday, September 30, the Prince of Belgium took an oath as an officer at the Royal Military School (KMS), in front of father King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and Princess Eléonore.
He said in his oath, “I pledge allegiance to the King, obedience to the Constitution and to the laws of the Belgian people!”
As per Royal Family Instagram page, “Prince Gabriel just took his oath as an officer at the Royal Military School (KMS) in front of the King, the Queen and Princess Eléonore.”
The statement continued, “After his bachelor's in Social and Military Sciences, he is now fully going for a master's degree at the KMS in the same direction.”
For the special event, Her Majesty donned a blue ‘Darcy’ wool jersey dress by Natan.
Meanwhile, Princess Eléonore opted for a fringe-trimmed ‘Ottoman’ fabric jacket by Emporio Armani.
Gabriel’s oath ceremony came after the Belgian Royal Family addressed viral picture of Elisabeth sharing a kiss with Prince Georg of Liechtenstein.
As per the Palace spokesperson, "We saw the photo too. We don't know if it's real or AI.”
The Belgian Palace has issued a statement after a controversial photo circulating online of Princess Elisabeth and Prince Georg of Liechtenstein.
Notably, neither the Belgian Palace nor the Liechtenstein royals have confirmed the relationship.