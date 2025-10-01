Prince William inaugurates first global memorial for aid workers in London

Prince William has launched the first global memorial for humanitarian aid workers during his surprise visit to Gunnersbury Park in London.
On Wednesday, October 1st, the joint Instagram account of the Prince of Wales announced the future King's initiative towards charity work.
The Humanitarian Memorial Committee is a group of prominent UK-based humanitarians who came together in 2015 with the vision of creating a lasting tribute to aid workers.
"Honoured to launch the first ever global memorial to humanitarian aid workers at Gunnersbury Park," Kensington Palace captioned over the shared image.
During the prestigious event, the 43-year-old next heir to the British throne also delivered a speech to pay a heartfelt tribute to the workers.
For the unversed, the memorial was established by British artist Michael Landy, CBE RA and the Humanitarian Memorial Committee.
However, Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, was noticeably absent from the inauguration of the global memorial.
The British future monarch met humanitarian workers from UNWRA, the Mines Advisory Group (MAG), Islamic Relief, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and Norwegian People’s Aid.
According to media reports, Prince William also met with bereaved families and survivors of targeted attacks.