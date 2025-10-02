Kensington Palace makes exciting announcement about Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's next big appearance confirmed in exciting update from Kensington Palace.
As reported by BBC, The Princess of Wales is set to visit RAF Coningsby today, October 2, to conduct multiple engagements.
Catherine - who became honorary air commodore of the base in 2023 will also make her first trip to the Lincolnshire base.
The princess, who became royal honorary will meet personnel and get an overview of recent operations at the site.
During her visit, Catherine will not only meet the members of the base's welfare team, she will also visit a newly opened training facility and Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon aircraft.
As per Kensington Palace's update, the future queen will also meet families RAF Coningsby's members and visit the Typhoon Future Synthetic Training Facility.
In her solo appearance at the base, the mother of three will also hear about the roles and experiences of the junior aviators.
This update comes just a day after Prince William launched the Global Humanitarian Memorial today in Gunnersbury Park.
As per Kensington Palace's update the launch was done for "Recognising humanitarian work and honouring the lives of aid workers is more important than ever. Their work is critical to the preservation of life and human dignity for millions of people around the world."