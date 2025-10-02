Home / Royal

Queen Camilla's son shares major update on 'Strictly Come Dancing' participation

Tom Parker Bowles reacted to buzz over his appearance in the dancing show 'Strictly Come Dancing'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles has stepped forward to clear the speculation that he might be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The 50-year-old food writer, who is the son of Queen Camilla, 78, and her former husband Andrew Parker Bowles, 85, faced a question about the buzz over his appearance in the dancing show during a guest segment on Love Your Weekend hosted by Alan Titchmarsh

The father-of-two dismissed the claims, saying, "My two children are embarrassed enough about my dad dancing at parties.”

He added, "The idea of me getting into sequins and sort of running like that... no! So it's not true, and would never happen. Great show, obviously, but not for me."

Parker Bowles, who shares two children — Lola, 17, and Freddy, 15 — with ex-wife Sara Buys, was a guest on the ITV show alongside model Twiggy Lawson.

Notably, The Sun revealed that he won't be joining the show anytime soon as reality star Georgia is in talks to join the show.

“She would bring glamour, poise and fun to the show,” a source said, adding, “She’s been a huge hit on all the telly shows she’s done and would be a popular contestant on Strictly.”

Rumors earlier this year suggested Parker Bowles might join the dance competition, but his recent comments have poured the cold water to it.

His mother, Queen Camilla, has long been an avid Strictly fan, with Shirley Ballas revealing that the queen once wrote her a personal note after getting a copy of Murder on the Dancefloor.

Camilla has previously described herself as "one of Strictly's greatest fans".

