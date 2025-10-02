Home / Royal

Prince William mourns 'extraordinary voice' Dame Jane’s death in sombre tribute

The Prince of Wales expresses sadness over the loss of world-leading expert on chimpanzees, Dame Jane Godall

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kensington Palace has released an emotional tribute from Prince William for late Dame Jane Godall.

Just a day after the death of the conservationist and world-leading expert on chimpanzees - who died at the age of 91, William penned a sombre note to express his thoughts.

"The world has lost an extraordinary voice with the passing of Dame Jane Goodall," William noted.

His message continued, "Her boundless curiosity, compassion and pioneering spirit transformed our understanding of the natural world."

"She challenged us all to make a difference and inspired me and countless others to work to protect our planet. Jane Goodall made a difference. W" the father of two concluded his tribute.

As per the official statement issued by Jane Goodall Institute on Wednesday, Dr Goodall died of natural causes in California during her speaking tour.

Key figures like Barrack Obama, Hollywood actor and climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio and others paid heartfelt tribute to Dame.

Meanwhile, the United Nations mourned the loss of Dr Goodall, noting that she "worked tirelessly for our planet and all its inhabitants, leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity and nature".

