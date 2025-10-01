King Charles invites charity representatives at Clarence House for key event

In the midst of the royal chaos, King Charles III finds solace in helping those in need.
On Tuesday, September 30, His Majesty invited multiple representatives from charities and organizations that have been supporting his King Charles III Charitable Fund over the years.
Shortly after the event, Buckingham Palace turned to its official Instagram account on Wednesday, October 1st, to release the delightful photos of the meaningful event that took place at Clarence House.
"Yesterday, The King met representatives from charities and organisations that have benefitted from the King Charles III Charitable Fund (@KingCharlesFund) via its partnership with @Waitrose Duchy Organic range," the British Royal Family stated in the caption.
They also explained about the King Charles III Charitable Fund’s establishment, writing, "KCCF was founded by The King in 1979, when he was Prince of Wales. Inspired by the values of harmony and sustainability, the Fund's mission is to transform lives and build sustainable communities."
It is important to note that the 76-year-old monarch's foundation has been receiving unwavering support from the charities, be it in the form of charitable causes or to foster sustainable communities through their grants, "social investment, and the development of innovative initiatives and projects."
During the event, King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, was noticeably absent to host the multiple charity representatives.