Home / Royal

King Charles invites charity representatives at Clarence House for key event

Royal Family shares exclusive glimpses of King Charles' recent event at Clarence House

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

King Charles invites charity representatives at Clarence House for key event


In the midst of the royal chaos, King Charles III finds solace in helping those in need. 

On Tuesday, September 30, His Majesty invited multiple representatives from charities and organizations that have been supporting his King Charles III Charitable Fund over the years. 

Shortly after the event, Buckingham Palace turned to its official Instagram account on Wednesday, October 1st, to release the delightful photos of the meaningful event that took place at Clarence House.

"Yesterday, The King met representatives from charities and organisations that have benefitted from the King Charles III Charitable Fund (@KingCharlesFund) via its partnership with @Waitrose Duchy Organic range," the British Royal Family stated in the caption.

They also explained about the King Charles III Charitable Fund’s establishment, writing, "KCCF was founded by The King in 1979, when he was Prince of Wales. Inspired by the values of harmony and sustainability, the Fund's mission is to transform lives and build sustainable communities."

It is important to note that the 76-year-old monarch's foundation has been receiving unwavering support from the charities, be it in the form of charitable causes or to foster sustainable communities through their grants, "social investment, and the development of innovative initiatives and projects."

During the event, King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, was noticeably absent to host the multiple charity representatives.   

You Might Like:

King Willem, Queen Máxima attend meaningful ceremony in France

King Willem, Queen Máxima attend meaningful ceremony in France
Their Majesties visits the headquarters of an aircraft manufacturer in France earlier this week

Prince William inaugurates first global memorial for aid workers in London

Prince William inaugurates first global memorial for aid workers in London
The Prince of Wales visits to Gunnersbury Park for the prestigious ceremony earlier this week

Princess Anne holds crucial talks with Ukrainian President during secret trip

Princess Anne holds crucial talks with Ukrainian President during secret trip
The Princess Royal travelled to Ukraine's capital Kyiv on behalf of King Charles earlier this week

Prince Gabriel takes oath after sister Elisabeth lands in big controversy

Prince Gabriel takes oath after sister Elisabeth lands in big controversy
Prince Gabriel achieves major career milestone amid Princess Elisabeth drama

Prince Andrew’s new surprise leaves King Charles outraged after Fergie scandal

Prince Andrew’s new surprise leaves King Charles outraged after Fergie scandal
The British Monarch was stunned after the Duke of York made new move amid royal tension

Prince Albert embarks on deeply personal trip without Princess Charlene

Prince Albert embarks on deeply personal trip without Princess Charlene
The Prince of Monaco made a string of challenging trip without Princess Charlene

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall steal spotlight at London’s star-studded gala

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall steal spotlight at London’s star-studded gala
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall add royal sparkle to star-studded event in London

Princess Anne honored with heartfelt tribute at her charity's milestone event

Princess Anne honored with heartfelt tribute at her charity's milestone event
Princess Anne shines during emotional 40th anniversary celebration of her charity in Scotland

Princess Anne surprises Ukraine with heartfelt tribute after Prince Harry’s visit

Princess Anne surprises Ukraine with heartfelt tribute after Prince Harry’s visit
The Royal Princess travelled to Ukraine for a surprise trip to show solidarity with children and families

Meghan Markle confronts new tragedy within estranged family

Meghan Markle confronts new tragedy within estranged family
Meghan Markle received heart-wrenching news amid ongoing estrangement with family

Prince William expresses heartbreak over missing Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Prince William expresses heartbreak over missing Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
The Prince of Wales shared late Queen Elizabeth's love of Windsor in the latest preview of 'The Reluctant Traveler'

Prince William reveals new personal details amid upcoming royal transition

Prince William reveals new personal details amid upcoming royal transition
The Prince of Wales offered a rare glimpse into his life behind palace walls ahead of major festival