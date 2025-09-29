Michigan church shooting suspect Jacob Sanford identified as Iraq war veteran

Michigan church shooting suspect has been identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford and an Iraq War veteran.
According to Sky News, mass shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc killed five people and injured at least eight others on Sunday, September 28.
As per police the 40-year-old suspect from Burton, Michigan opened fire on congregants of the Mormon church, about 50 miles north of Detroit at around 10.25am local time and allegedly set fire to the church.
Sanford was later killed in an exchange of gunfire with police, authorities said however, they have provided no motive for the attack.
A Marine Corps spokesperson told CNN Sanford served as a sergeant and received several medals for his service, which lasted from 2004 to 2008. He was deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom for several months starting in the summer of 2007.
Sanford graduated from Goodrich High School in 2004 and was recognized among other veteran alumni, according to an archived page from the school’s website. A local news profile of Sanford from 2007 said he was deployed with the US Marine Corp to Japan before preparing to head for service in Iraq.
Social media accounts linked to Sanford’s family show that he was married with at least one child, a young son. According to a GoFundMe page from 2015, the family was in need of donations to help pay for the medical care of Sanford’s son who was born with a rare genetic disorder.