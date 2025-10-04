Daylight saving begins this weekend: Here's everything you need to know

Home / World

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Australian will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as daylight saving begins in several states.

On Sunday, October 5 at 2am (AEST), clocks will be set forward one hour to 3am in NSW, Victoria, South Australia, the ACT and Tasmania.

Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory do not follow daylight saving and their clocks will remain the same.

Digital clocks will change automatically for daylight saving but analogue clocks need to be updated manually.

While, horologist Andrew Markerink will personally adjust the clock at Sydney’s Town Hall.

"It is an interesting place to be the only person inside," he told AAP.

Horologist use GPS watches to set the time precisely.

Daylight saving in Australia will finish on Sunday, April 5, 2026 and at that time, clocks will be set back one hour to 2am AEST.

Tips for smooth transition to daylight saving:

Several studies revealed that losing an hour of sleep at the start of daylight saving can make people feel tired and uneasy, with effects lasting about a week.

To avoid this, you should go to bed earlier than normal on Saturday night and stay away from bright or strong lights for a few hours before sleeping.

This makes your body prepare for sleep and makes it easier for you to fall asleep earlier.

It’s also important to avoid exercising right before bed to ensure a better sleep and avoid caffeine in the second half of the day.

