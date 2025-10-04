UK electric vehicle sales hit record high with 72,000 new registrations

Electric vehicles (EV) continue to make strong gains in the UK car market.
Recent reports revealed that a quarter of cars sold in the UK last month were electric, with over 72,000 new EV registered, representing 23.3% of all new car sales.
Sales of battery electric vehicles rose 29% from last year, marking the best month ever for BEVs.
The increase is attributed to the government’s Electric Car Grant scheme and the growing variety of electric car models available.
More than 20,000 people have benefited from the £650 million Electric Car Grant, which gives up to £3,750 off 36 electric car models.
Overall, over half of all new cars registered last month in the UK were electric, including hybrid and battery-electric vehicles.
Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said in a statement, "Electrified vehicles are powering market growth after a sluggish summer - and with record ZEV [zero emission vehicles] uptake, massive industry investment is paying off, despite demand still trailing ambition."
He added, "The Electric Car Grant will help to break down one of the barriers holding back more drivers from making the switch - and tackling remaining roadblocks, by unlocking infrastructure investment and driving down energy costs, will be crucial to the success of the industry and the environmental goals we share."
SMMT believes more efforts are needed to encourage individual car buyers to choose EV.