Home / World

UK electric vehicle sales hit record high with 72,000 new registrations

Over half of all new cars registered last month in the UK were electric

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
UK electric vehicle sales hit record high with 72,000 new registrations
UK electric vehicle sales hit record high with 72,000 new registrations

Electric vehicles (EV) continue to make strong gains in the UK car market.

Recent reports revealed that a quarter of cars sold in the UK last month were electric, with over 72,000 new EV registered, representing 23.3% of all new car sales.

Sales of battery electric vehicles rose 29% from last year, marking the best month ever for BEVs.

The increase is attributed to the government’s Electric Car Grant scheme and the growing variety of electric car models available.

More than 20,000 people have benefited from the £650 million Electric Car Grant, which gives up to £3,750 off 36 electric car models.

Overall, over half of all new cars registered last month in the UK were electric, including hybrid and battery-electric vehicles.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said in a statement, "Electrified vehicles are powering market growth after a sluggish summer - and with record ZEV [zero emission vehicles] uptake, massive industry investment is paying off, despite demand still trailing ambition."

He added, "The Electric Car Grant will help to break down one of the barriers holding back more drivers from making the switch - and tackling remaining roadblocks, by unlocking infrastructure investment and driving down energy costs, will be crucial to the success of the industry and the environmental goals we share."

SMMT believes more efforts are needed to encourage individual car buyers to choose EV.

You Might Like:

Daylight saving begins this weekend: Here's everything you need to know

Daylight saving begins this weekend: Here's everything you need to know
People in the states observing daylight saving will lose an hour of sleep

Storm Amy causes building collapse onto car in Glasgow

Storm Amy causes building collapse onto car in Glasgow
Storm Amy is the first officially named storm of the season

Researchers build computers using living brain-like cells

Researchers build computers using living brain-like cells
Researchers in Switzerland are making progress in building computers using living cells, a field called biocomputing

Asda rolls out digital price tags in 250 express stores

Asda rolls out digital price tags in 250 express stores
Asda plans to open 20 new convenience stores by the end of this year

Spain-Portugal blackout real cause revealed after months

Spain-Portugal blackout real cause revealed after months
Large areas of Spain and Portugal, including major cities such as Barcelona, Lisbon and Madrid were hit by a power outage

Storm Amy forces early school closures and travel chaos across UK

Storm Amy forces early school closures and travel chaos across UK
Passengers are adviced to check with their transport provider before travelling

Manchester synagogue attack takes shocking new turn

Manchester synagogue attack takes shocking new turn
The violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England leaving two Jewish worshipers dead

Yougest leader or first ever prime minister? Japan to decide its fate on Saturday

Yougest leader or first ever prime minister? Japan to decide its fate on Saturday
Japan is set to choose the governing Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) new leader after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned

Chevron El Segundo refinery fire contained with no evacuations ordered

Chevron El Segundo refinery fire contained with no evacuations ordered
El Segundo oil refinery can process up to 290,000 barrels of crude oil daily

Sarah Mullally shatters traditions as first female archbishop of Canterbury

Sarah Mullally shatters traditions as first female archbishop of Canterbury
Sarah Mullally has made history as the first female archbishop of Canterbury in the Church's 1,400-year history

Chevron refinery near LA engulf in massive fire

Chevron refinery near LA engulf in massive fire
An oil-producing facility in El Segundo breaks out in a massive fire as authorities determine the cause

Stephen King tops list as most banned author in US schools

Stephen King tops list as most banned author in US schools
PEN has issued a brand new report about the number of books banned in the US schools