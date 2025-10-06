McLaren boss to take action after Oscar Piastri, Lando drama at Singapore GP

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella has broken silence on Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris crash at Singapore Grand Prix.
On Sunday, McLaren won the Formula One constructors' title, but the real story of the day was Lando sparking controversy by avoiding punishment for colliding with his teammate's car.
At turn 3, the British driver made an aggressive move on the inside of the Australian driver that caused both cars to collide.
Oscar blasted his teammate over team radio, "I mean, that wasn't very team like, but sure. So are we cool about Lando just barging me out of the way or... what's the go there? That's not fair... If he has to avoid another car by crashing into his teammate, then that's a pretty shit job of avoiding."
Following their tense clash, Andrea reassured fans that team will have “good conversation” with both players to sort out the issue.
In the post-race interview, he shared, "I think the first-lap situation is one of those that can happen with this close racing. We will review the situation together with our drivers, we will have the good conversations like we had, for instance, after Canada (where Norris collided with Piastri and took himself out of the race).”
Mercedes driver George Russell won from pole with Red Bull's Max Verstappen finishing second in Singapore.
Meanwhile, third ended up at third place and Oscar earned P4.