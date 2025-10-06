Home / Sports

McLaren boss to take action after Oscar Piastri, Lando drama at Singapore GP

Oscar Piastri blashes Lando Norris for ‘crashing’ into him and doing a ‘pretty shit job’ at Singapore Grand Prix

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
McLaren boss to take action after Oscar Piastri, Lando drama at Singapore GP
McLaren boss to take action after Oscar Piastri, Lando drama at Singapore GP

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella has broken silence on Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris crash at Singapore Grand Prix.

On Sunday, McLaren won the Formula One constructors' title, but the real story of the day was Lando sparking controversy by avoiding punishment for colliding with his teammate's car.

At turn 3, the British driver made an aggressive move on the inside of the Australian driver that caused both cars to collide.

Oscar blasted his teammate over team radio, "I mean, that wasn't very team like, but sure. So are we cool about Lando just barging me out of the way or... what's the go there? That's not fair... If he has to avoid another car by crashing into his teammate, then that's a pretty shit job of avoiding."

Following their tense clash, Andrea reassured fans that team will have “good conversation” with both players to sort out the issue.

In the post-race interview, he shared, "I think the first-lap situation is one of those that can happen with this close racing. We will review the situation together with our drivers, we will have the good conversations like we had, for instance, after Canada (where Norris collided with Piastri and took himself out of the race).”

Mercedes driver George Russell won from pole with Red Bull's Max Verstappen finishing second in Singapore.

Meanwhile, third ended up at third place and Oscar earned P4.

You Might Like:

Jannik Sinner forced to retire at Shanghai Masters due to painful cramps

Jannik Sinner forced to retire at Shanghai Masters due to painful cramps
Defending champion Jannik Sinner retires with severe cramp against Tallon Griekspoor

Roger Federer names his five all-time greatest tennis players

Roger Federer names his five all-time greatest tennis players
Roger Federer was one of the top players in men's tennis history

Novak Djokovic battles sweltering heat to reach Shanghai Masters fourth round

Novak Djokovic battles sweltering heat to reach Shanghai Masters fourth round
Novak Djokovic described the conditions at the Shanghai Masters as 'brutal'

Amanda Anisimova wins China Open title in thrilling victory

Amanda Anisimova wins China Open title in thrilling victory
Amanda Anisimova claimed the second WTA 1000 title of her career after winning the China Open

Novak Djokovic set to retire? Major update shocks fans

Novak Djokovic set to retire? Major update shocks fans
Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis player in history

Mark Sanchez arrested after Indianapolis altercation and stabbing incident

Mark Sanchez arrested after Indianapolis altercation and stabbing incident
Tragic incident with Mark Sanchez occurred at nearly 12:30 a.m. near the Indiana Statehouse, where argument heightened into fight

Kyren Lacy's family demands justice after bombshell video proves his innocence

Kyren Lacy's family demands justice after bombshell video proves his innocence
Former LSU star Kyren Lacy dies at 24 in an apparent suicide amid felony charges

Rafael Nadal becomes first sportsman to receive honorary doctorate from USAL

Rafael Nadal becomes first sportsman to receive honorary doctorate from USAL
Nadal thanks the University of Salamanca, Spain's oldest university, for 'immense honour'

Alex de Minaur reaches new career milestone with Shanghai Masters victory

Alex de Minaur reaches new career milestone with Shanghai Masters victory
The Shanghai Masters is an annual tennis tournament for male professional players held in Shanghai, China

Angel Reese opens up about her acting experience with Idris Elba

Angel Reese opens up about her acting experience with Idris Elba
WNBA star Angel Reese shares the screen with Idris Elba in the upcoming film 'House of Dynamite'

Cristiano Ronaldo fan Speed forced to say 'Messi is better' by Tom Brady

Cristiano Ronaldo fan Speed forced to say 'Messi is better' by Tom Brady
YouTuber IShowSpeed is a huge fan of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo

Taylor Swift gives surprising shoutout to Real Madrid in new album

Taylor Swift gives surprising shoutout to Real Madrid in new album
Taylor swift gave a shoutout to one of the most famous football clubs in a track from her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'