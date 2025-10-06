US Supreme Court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell appeal, will serve 20-year sentence

The US Supreme Court has denied an appeal by Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, against her sex-trafficking conviction.
On Monday, October 6, the court decided to not hear the former British socialite's appeal without any explanation, meaning she will serve her 20-year sentence.
Her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, told the BBC her team was "deeply disappointed" but would continue to explore other legal options "to ensure that justice is done".
Maxwell was convicted for her role in baiting underage girls for her former boyfriend and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He died in prison in 2019.
Talking to the BBC, family members of Epstein's most prominent victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, expressed their satisfaction and gratefulness over the court's decision.
The 63-year-old was recently interviewed by federal agents in the US about what she knew as part of an inquiry into the sex-trafficking scheme and whether others could have been involved.
Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 of facilitating Epstein's abuse. Prosecutors said she recruited and groomed the girls, some as young as 14, between 1994 and 2004, before they were abused by the disgraced financier.
Speculation about President Trump pardoning Maxwell has been making headlines; however, the White House has previously said "No leniency is being given or discussed."
The files surrounding Epstein's case, including grand jury testimony, have become a political flashpoint amid demands they be released.
Maxwell was moved to a minimum-security prison facility in Texas after her interview with Justice Department officials in July.
In those interviews, she denied seeing any inappropriate conduct by Trump during his interactions with Epstein.
The facility, FPC Bryant, is located about 100 miles (160 kilometres) from the Texas capital of Austin.