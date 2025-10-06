Home / World

Nobel Prize 2025 first award announced: Full schedule, prize money revealed

The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901, following Alfred Nobel's will in 1895

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Nobel Prize 2025 first award announced: Full schedule, prize money revealed
Nobel Prize 2025 first award announced: Full schedule, prize money revealed

The Nobel Prize 2025 official kicked off on Monday, as the institute announced the first award for the field of medicine.

On Monday, October 6, scientists Fred Ramsdell, Mary Brunkow and Shimon Sakaguchi secured the Nobel Prize in medicine for their discoveries on the immune system.

Nobel Prize 2025 for Medicine winners
Nobel Prize 2025 for Medicine winners 

The prize-awarding body said in a statement, "Their discoveries have laid the foundation for a new field of research and spurred the development of new treatments, for example for cancer and autoimmune diseases."

Nobel Prize 2025 schedule

The Nobel Prize awards are the most prestigious international honour established by the will of Alfred Nobel, a Swedish engineer, chemist, and industrialist.

In his 1895 will, Nobel left a significant part of his fortune to fund annual prizes recognising those who "have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind" in the preceding year.

For this year, the announcement began on Monday and will end a week later on October 13.

The Monday award for physiology or medicine was announced by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Wallenbergsalen, Nobel Forum, Solna, near Stockholm.

On Tuesday, October 7, the award for the field of Physics will be announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm.

The institute will also honour those who work in the fields of chemistry (October 8) and economics (October 13).

For literature enthusiasts, the award will be announced on October 9 by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm.

Meanwhile, the most awaited Nobel Prize for Peace will be announced on Friday, October 10, by the Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee at the Norwegian Nobel Institute.

How much awardees receive in prize money?

The prizes are awarded by different institutions who choose the honoured individuals.

Each laureate receives a gold medal, a diploma, and a cash award funded by the Nobel Foundation, which manages Nobel's endowment.

This year's prize amounts to 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million) and a shot at overnight fame for the recipients.

The prizes are formally presented on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death in 1896.

Mount Everest rescue mission intensifies as hundreds of hikers remain trapped amid snowstorm

Mount Everest rescue mission intensifies as hundreds of hikers remain trapped amid snowstorm
An intense snowstorm has trapped hundreds of hikers on the slopes of Mount Everest slopes

France suffers chaotic economic setback minutes after PM Lecornu resigns

France suffers chaotic economic setback minutes after PM Lecornu resigns
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu shocks with unexpected resignation hours after appointing his new cabinet

France’s PM Sébastien Lecornu resigns intensifying political deadlock

France’s PM Sébastien Lecornu resigns intensifying political deadlock
French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted PM Sébastien Lecornu resignation

New Zealand offers $3.6M compensation to Samoa for navy shipwreck

New Zealand offers $3.6M compensation to Samoa for navy shipwreck
New Zealand set to pay Samoa $3.6 million over sunken navy vessel

Australia, Papua New Guinea sign first defense treaty in more than 70 years

Australia, Papua New Guinea sign first defense treaty in more than 70 years
The leaders of Australia and Papua New Guinea signed a mutual defense treaty in Canberra

UK player wins £26m EuroMillions jackpot

UK player wins £26m EuroMillions jackpot
The biggest prize won by a UK player is £195 million in 2022

US winter forecast predicts intense snow, blizzards across multiple states

US winter forecast predicts intense snow, blizzards across multiple states
Meteorologists are warning of a volatile, storm-packed winter for large parts of the United States

Alabama shooting leaves two dead, several injured after college football game

Alabama shooting leaves two dead, several injured after college football game
The shooting erupted following a football match between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College

UK Conservatives unveil tough plan to deport 750,000 illegal migrants

UK Conservatives unveil tough plan to deport 750,000 illegal migrants
The Conservative Party plans to use new rules that are similar to strict immigration policies being used in the US by Trump's administration

Nepal floods leave 47 dead, dozens missing as heavy rain wreaks havoc

Nepal floods leave 47 dead, dozens missing as heavy rain wreaks havoc
In Nepal, which is mostly covered by mountains, landslides and sudden floods happen often during the monsoon season

French photojournalist Antoni Lallican killed in drone strike in Ukraine

French photojournalist Antoni Lallican killed in drone strike in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron blames Russia for 'barbaric' attack that killed Lallican

Munich Airport reopens after drone sightings cause second closure in 24 hours

Munich Airport reopens after drone sightings cause second closure in 24 hours
Germany's Munich airport shut down by suspected drones, affecting 46 flights