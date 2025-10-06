Nobel Prize 2025 first award announced: Full schedule, prize money revealed

The Nobel Prize 2025 official kicked off on Monday, as the institute announced the first award for the field of medicine.
On Monday, October 6, scientists Fred Ramsdell, Mary Brunkow and Shimon Sakaguchi secured the Nobel Prize in medicine for their discoveries on the immune system.
The prize-awarding body said in a statement, "Their discoveries have laid the foundation for a new field of research and spurred the development of new treatments, for example for cancer and autoimmune diseases."
Nobel Prize 2025 schedule
The Nobel Prize awards are the most prestigious international honour established by the will of Alfred Nobel, a Swedish engineer, chemist, and industrialist.
In his 1895 will, Nobel left a significant part of his fortune to fund annual prizes recognising those who "have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind" in the preceding year.
For this year, the announcement began on Monday and will end a week later on October 13.
The Monday award for physiology or medicine was announced by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Wallenbergsalen, Nobel Forum, Solna, near Stockholm.
On Tuesday, October 7, the award for the field of Physics will be announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm.
The institute will also honour those who work in the fields of chemistry (October 8) and economics (October 13).
For literature enthusiasts, the award will be announced on October 9 by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm.
Meanwhile, the most awaited Nobel Prize for Peace will be announced on Friday, October 10, by the Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee at the Norwegian Nobel Institute.
How much awardees receive in prize money?
The prizes are awarded by different institutions who choose the honoured individuals.
Each laureate receives a gold medal, a diploma, and a cash award funded by the Nobel Foundation, which manages Nobel's endowment.
This year's prize amounts to 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million) and a shot at overnight fame for the recipients.
The prizes are formally presented on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death in 1896.