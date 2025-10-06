Mount Everest rescue mission intensifies as hundreds of hikers remain trapped amid snowstorm

Rescuers battle against time to save around 200 hikers, who have been trapped on Mount Everest amid intense blizzards.
According to Chinese media, rescue efforts are under way in the remote Tibetan slopes near the highest mountain, after a snowstorm hit campsites.
Jimu News, a Chinese online site, shared that the hikers were stuck at an elevation of more than 4,900 metres. Mount Everest is about 8,850 metres tall.
As per the site, hundreds of rescuers and local villagers headed up the mountain on Sunday, October 5, to clear paths so that the trapped people can make their way down.
Rescuers have guided 350 people to safety in the small township of Qudang. They have also contacted 200 hikers who are still on the mountain.
Heavy snowfall began on Friday evening and has intensified on Everest's eastern slopes in Tibet, an area popular with climbers and hikers.
The large number of tourists was notably observed due to China's week-long National Day holiday, known as Golden Week, a peak season for local tourism.
Many hikers have made their way to the Karma Valley hiking trail, a lesser-known but scenic route to the base of Everest, which also offers a view of the world's tallest peak.
Describing the intense scenes, a rescued hiker shared with Reuters that three people in his group suffered from hypothermia even though they were adequately dressed.
The region is facing extreme weather at the moment, as neighbouring Nepal has been battered by heavy rains which triggered landslides and flash floods that have washed away bridges and killed at least 47 people in the last two days.
On the other side of China, Typhoon Matmo has made landfall on the country's eastern coast, forcing about 150,000 people to evacuate from their homes.
In recent years, Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, has been plagued with concerns of overcrowding, environmental concerns and a series of fatal climbing attempts.