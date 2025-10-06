Top countries with the highest number of educated individuals

Globally, countries are at different stages of expanding access to higher education. While developed nations have generally achieved high literacy rates, emerging economies are still catching up.
Western nations have the highest education rates, with Europe accounting most of the top 10 countries by share of educated adults.
Here are the top countries viewed as having an educated population by global survey respondents.
Ireland
Leading the global education rankings with an impressive 52.4% of its working-age population holding Bachelor’s degrees or higher, Ireland has transformed itself from a predominantly agricultural society into a knowledge-based economy powerhouse.
Approximately 1.8 million Irish citizens aged 25-64 possess tertiary education qualifications, making the country a true academic giant despite its relatively small size.
Switzerland
Switzerland claims the second position with approximately 46% of its population aged 25-64 holding college degrees, roughly 2.7 million highly educated individuals.
International students flock to Switzerland for its multilingual environment and cutting-edge research facilities. The country’s emphasis on apprenticeships and vocational training ensures that even non-university education maintains high standards.
Belgium
Belgium’s position as the third most educated country, with 44.1% of its 25-64 age group (approximately 3.3 million people) holding college degrees, reflects its unique position at the heart of Europe and its commitment to multilingual, high-quality education.
The Belgian higher education system operates in 3 language communities, Dutch, French, and German, each maintaining autonomous educational standards while ensuring mutual recognition of qualifications.
Belgium hosts several world-class universities, including KU Leuven, one of Europe’s oldest and most prestigious institutions.
United Kingdom
The United Kingdom maintains its position as a global education leader with 43.6% of its working-age population, roughly 19.1 million individuals, holding Bachelor’s degrees or higher.
Britain’s educational legacy spans centuries, from medieval universities like Oxford and Cambridge to modern institutions leading in technology and innovation.
The UK’s higher education system combines traditional academic rigour with contemporary research excellence. British universities consistently rank among the world’s best, attracting over 500,000 international students annually.
Netherlands
The Netherlands achieves sixth place with approximately 42% of its population aged 25-64, about 4.8 million people, holding at least a Bachelor’s degree. Dutch higher education is characterised by innovation, international orientation, and practical application of knowledge.
Dutch universities like the University of Amsterdam and Delft University of Technology rank among Europe’s finest institutions. The country’s emphasis on English-language programs attracts significant international enrollment, creating diverse academic environments.