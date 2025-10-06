Home / World

Top countries with the highest number of educated individuals

European nations dominate the rankings of the world's most educated countries

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Top countries with the highest number of educated individuals
Top countries with the highest number of educated individuals

Globally, countries are at different stages of expanding access to higher education. While developed nations have generally achieved high literacy rates, emerging economies are still catching up.

Western nations have the highest education rates, with Europe accounting most of the top 10 countries by share of educated adults.

Here are the top countries viewed as having an educated population by global survey respondents.

Ireland

Leading the global education rankings with an impressive 52.4% of its working-age population holding Bachelor’s degrees or higher, Ireland has transformed itself from a predominantly agricultural society into a knowledge-based economy powerhouse.

Approximately 1.8 million Irish citizens aged 25-64 possess tertiary education qualifications, making the country a true academic giant despite its relatively small size.

Switzerland

Switzerland claims the second position with approximately 46% of its population aged 25-64 holding college degrees, roughly 2.7 million highly educated individuals.

International students flock to Switzerland for its multilingual environment and cutting-edge research facilities. The country’s emphasis on apprenticeships and vocational training ensures that even non-university education maintains high standards.

Belgium

Belgium’s position as the third most educated country, with 44.1% of its 25-64 age group (approximately 3.3 million people) holding college degrees, reflects its unique position at the heart of Europe and its commitment to multilingual, high-quality education.

The Belgian higher education system operates in 3 language communities, Dutch, French, and German, each maintaining autonomous educational standards while ensuring mutual recognition of qualifications.

Belgium hosts several world-class universities, including KU Leuven, one of Europe’s oldest and most prestigious institutions.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom maintains its position as a global education leader with 43.6% of its working-age population, roughly 19.1 million individuals, holding Bachelor’s degrees or higher.

Britain’s educational legacy spans centuries, from medieval universities like Oxford and Cambridge to modern institutions leading in technology and innovation.

The UK’s higher education system combines traditional academic rigour with contemporary research excellence. British universities consistently rank among the world’s best, attracting over 500,000 international students annually.

Netherlands

The Netherlands achieves sixth place with approximately 42% of its population aged 25-64, about 4.8 million people, holding at least a Bachelor’s degree. Dutch higher education is characterised by innovation, international orientation, and practical application of knowledge.

Dutch universities like the University of Amsterdam and Delft University of Technology rank among Europe’s finest institutions. The country’s emphasis on English-language programs attracts significant international enrollment, creating diverse academic environments.

Nobel Prize 2025 first award announced: Full schedule, prize money revealed

Nobel Prize 2025 first award announced: Full schedule, prize money revealed
The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901, following Alfred Nobel's will in 1895

Mount Everest rescue mission intensifies as hundreds of hikers remain trapped amid snowstorm

Mount Everest rescue mission intensifies as hundreds of hikers remain trapped amid snowstorm
An intense snowstorm has trapped hundreds of hikers on the slopes of Mount Everest slopes

France suffers chaotic economic setback minutes after PM Lecornu resigns

France suffers chaotic economic setback minutes after PM Lecornu resigns
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu shocks with unexpected resignation hours after appointing his new cabinet

France’s PM Sébastien Lecornu resigns intensifying political deadlock

France’s PM Sébastien Lecornu resigns intensifying political deadlock
French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted PM Sébastien Lecornu resignation

New Zealand offers $3.6M compensation to Samoa for navy shipwreck

New Zealand offers $3.6M compensation to Samoa for navy shipwreck
New Zealand set to pay Samoa $3.6 million over sunken navy vessel

Australia, Papua New Guinea sign first defense treaty in more than 70 years

Australia, Papua New Guinea sign first defense treaty in more than 70 years
The leaders of Australia and Papua New Guinea signed a mutual defense treaty in Canberra

UK player wins £26m EuroMillions jackpot

UK player wins £26m EuroMillions jackpot
The biggest prize won by a UK player is £195 million in 2022

US winter forecast predicts intense snow, blizzards across multiple states

US winter forecast predicts intense snow, blizzards across multiple states
Meteorologists are warning of a volatile, storm-packed winter for large parts of the United States

Alabama shooting leaves two dead, several injured after college football game

Alabama shooting leaves two dead, several injured after college football game
The shooting erupted following a football match between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College

UK Conservatives unveil tough plan to deport 750,000 illegal migrants

UK Conservatives unveil tough plan to deport 750,000 illegal migrants
The Conservative Party plans to use new rules that are similar to strict immigration policies being used in the US by Trump's administration

Nepal floods leave 47 dead, dozens missing as heavy rain wreaks havoc

Nepal floods leave 47 dead, dozens missing as heavy rain wreaks havoc
In Nepal, which is mostly covered by mountains, landslides and sudden floods happen often during the monsoon season

French photojournalist Antoni Lallican killed in drone strike in Ukraine

French photojournalist Antoni Lallican killed in drone strike in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron blames Russia for 'barbaric' attack that killed Lallican