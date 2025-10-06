Home / World

Bari Weiss appointed CBS editor-in-chief as Paramount acquires Free Press

The Free Press was founded in 2021 and is known for criticising both the left the and right

  By Hania Jamil
  • |
Bari Weiss appointed CBS editor-in-chief as Paramount acquires Free Press
Bari Weiss appointed CBS editor-in-chief as Paramount acquires Free Press

Paramount has acquired The Free Press, an online news and commentary outlet, whose co-founder Bari Weiss will join CBS News as editor-in-chief.

Weiss launched the startup in 2021 with her wife, Nellie Bowles, and her sister, Suzy Weiss.

The publication has a reputation of speaking against "ideological narratives", particularly on the political left.

Known for her attacks on liberal institutions and "cancel culture", Weiss left the New York Times as a columnist, claiming that she was heavily scrutinised for her conservative views.

On Monday, the 41-year-old wrote in the Free Press, "As of today, I am editor-in-chief of CBS News, working with new colleagues on the programs that have impacted American culture for generations – shows like 60 Minutes and Sunday Morning – and shaping how millions of Americans read, listen, watch, and, most importantly, understand the news in the 21st century."

The purchase came in light of major changes to 97-year-old CBS News after a merger took place between Paramount Global, the channel’s parent company, and Skydance Media, a media company founded by David Ellison, the son of billionaire Larry Ellison, this summer.

Ahead of the merger, Paramount agreed to pay President Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit over a 60 Minutes segment that aired during the 2024 presidential election.

Shortly after, CBS announced it was cancelling The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which frequently criticises Trump and his administration.

As editor-in-chief of CBS News, Weiss will report directly to David Ellison, now the chief executive of Paramount Skydance.

The publication is known for criticising both the left and right and has been a home for constant support of Israel.

Being a queer woman, Bari Weiss's politics do not fall in a single category. In past interviews, she has described herself as a "radical centrist", "politically independent" and a "classical liberal."

