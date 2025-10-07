UK police launch largest-ever crackdown on phone theft, arrest 46 people

The Metropolitan Police have arrested 46 people after disrupting a criminal network suspected of smuggling up to 40,000 stolen phones from the UK to China.
A months-long investigation began last December when a box on its way to Hong Kong was found at a warehouse near Heathrow Airport containing around 1,000 iPhones.
Officers discovered almost all the phones had been stolen, the force said.
It then launched Operation Echosteep, bringing in specialist detectives to track down the suspects for what's been described as the UK's biggest ever crackdown on phone theft.
They intercepted further shipments and used forensics to identify two men in their 30s, who were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods on 23 September. They have since been charged and remanded in custody.