US government shutdown enters into second week as Senate rejects funding bill

US government shutdown has entered into the second week as the standoff between Republicans and Democrats on funding bill continues.
According to BBC, the Senate on Monday, October 6, once again failed to pass the funding bill, sending the shutdown into another week.
The Senate voted on two different spending measures, one plan proposed by the Republicans and another from the Democrats, but neither of the plans got the required 60 votes to pass. As a result, the government shutdown will mark its seventh day on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.
After failing to pass the funding bill for the fifth time, the government and opposition once again trade blame.
US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social site, “I am happy to work with the Democrats on their failed healthcare policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our government to reopen. In fact, they should open our government tonight!"
Moreover, Republican Senate leader John Thune argued that because of vote failure, critical food aid programs for women, infants and children are suffering and blamed Democrats for this, saying, "Now it's the American people who are suffering the consequences."
Trump, while speaking in the Oval Office on Monday, said that they are negotiating with the opposition on the bill and the discussion could “lead to very good things.”
However, Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic Leader, shut down the American president’s claim with a statement on X, “THIS ISN'T TRUE."
Democrats are asking to add healthcare subsidies in the bill, while Republicans are proposing a short-term bill without these subsidies.