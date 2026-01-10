World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
What caused unusual pink sky over Birmingham?

The pink glow was seen across the city and even in nearby Hednesford, Staffordshire

Residents of the West Midlands were left puzzled as an unusual pink light lit up the sky during rare snowfall.

Many took to social media, wondering if it was strikingly vivid sunset or even the Northern Lights making a surprise appearance.

The pink glow was seen across the city and even in nearby Hednesford, Staffordshire.

However, in reality, the pink glow was caused by LED lights on the pitch at Birmingham City’s football stadium, the club confirmed.

BBC weather presenter Simon King said, "Atmospheric conditions with low cloud and even during snow, can make the sky a little more reflective and show a glow of street lighting, buildings and even purple lights from football stadiums."

Hednesford Town Football Club posted on social media that a similar phenomenon, earlier in the week, was caused by their LED pitch lights "helping the grass grow and recover, keeping us ready to chase three points, not the aurora."

According to the Met Office, snow or water droplets in the air scatter shorter blue wavelengths of light more easily, while longer wavelengths like red and orange pass through.

This scattering effect can make lights appear pink or orange in the sky.

