Hrithik Roshan receives birthday love from ex father-in-law Sanjay Khan  

Sanjay Khan is paying tribute to his former son-in-law, Hrithik Roshan!
On Friday, January 9, the 86-year-old Indian actor turned to Instagram account to celebrate the War 2 star's birthday.
"I first met Hrithik Roshan as a teenager, introduced through Zayed. Back then, I needed a new bicycle for my morning rides and casually mentioned it to Zayed," Roshan stated in the caption.
He continued, "With a grin, Hrithik’s your guy for advice on that. True to his word, Hrithik visited one morning, diving into details about the latest models—like the trendy three-speed gear systems. His explanations were crystal clear, precise, and delivered with a quiet, sincere confidence that left me impressed."
"Little did I know this young man would one day marry my daughter Sussanne and join our family. Around that time, I’d just finished building the Hilton Golden Palms in Bengaluru. To fine-tune everything before launch—rooms, services, water quality—I wanted friends to test it out," they noted.
This tribute to Hrithik Roshan came after he honored the former Indian actor on his 86th birthday.