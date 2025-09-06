Jurupa Valley fire scorches 200 acres, prompts evacuation notice

A raging bush fire in Jurupa Valley, California, has burnt 200 acres, forcing evacuations.
On Friday, September 5, the Cal Fire noted that the Pyrite Fire erupted around 5:20 p.m. near Pyrite Street and Granite Hill Drive.
Fire officials initially said that the fire was burning in "light flashy fuels" and estimated it at 15 acres.
Evacuation orders were issued following that and later expanded as the blaze continued to grow.
San Bernardino County Fire Captain Shawn Millerick noted that the blaze was moving toward Fontana. Sierra Avenue is closed from Jurupa Avenue to Armstrong Road, Fontana police shared.
In a social media post, police penned, "At this time, Fontana residents are not impacted, but smoke may still be visible throughout the region."
By 9 p.m. on Friday, the fire was estimated at 200 acres in size and was 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.
Furthermore, crews used helicopters to make water drops, and Phos-Chek was also dropped on flames.
The cause of this intense fire is yet to be known.