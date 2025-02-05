World

Donald Trump makes shocking announcement about Gaza after meeting Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Trump’s plan an idea ‘worth paying attention to’

  • February 05, 2025


US President Donald Trump has made a shocking announcement about the Gaza Strip after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to BBC, after meeting Netanyahu on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Trump, during a news conference at the White House, proposed to take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop the war-torn region.

Trump said, “The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings. Level it out and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

He also vowed to do a “real job” and “something different” for the region, adding, “Just can't go back. If you go back, it's going to be the same way it has for 100 years.”

Moreover, when a reporter asked him in what authority he has removed 1.8 million people from Gaza, he replied, “I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East, and maybe the entire Middle East, and everybody I've spoken to, this was not a decision made lightly.”

Meanwhile, shortly after the Trump and Netanyahu press conference, Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri called the US’s Gaza “takeover” proposal "ridiculous" and "absurd" and said that any ideas of this kind are capable of “igniting the region.”

