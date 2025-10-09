Sno Pac announces recall of Frozen Spinach sold across US

Sno Pac, a Minnesota-based company, has recalled two types of organic frozen spinach sold nationwide due to potential contamination with Listeria.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recalls include products manufactured by Sno Pac Foods, which is being distributed both under its own brand name and under the Del Mar brand.
However, no illnesses have been reported yet.
The products include:
Del Mar 35-pound Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach with the following lot codes
- 250107A
- 250107B
- 250107C
- 250107D
- 2501071
- 2501073
Sno Pac 10-ounce Organic Frozen Cut Spinach with the following lot codes
- SPM1.190.5
- SPC1.160.5
- SPC2.160.5
- SPM1.097.5
According to the FDA, the frozen spinach was being distributed nationwide. So, if you have already purchased the affected products are strongly advised to avoid them, either return them to get a refund or throw them in a bin.
Listeria is a bacteria that causes an infection, known as Listeriosis, it may lead to severe illness in older adults, young children, pregnant people and those with immunocompromised systems.