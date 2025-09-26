Meta introduces 'Vibes' to create and remix videos with leading models for free

Meta has launched “Vibes,” a new short-form video feed within the Meta AI app and on meta.ai, featuring exclusively artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content that helps to create and remix videos with leading models and music for free.
The platform functions similarly to TikTok or Instagram Reels.
Taking to Instagram, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the release with a series of AI clips, such as fuzzy creatures hopping between cubes, and an ancient Egyptian woman capturing her selfie.
With this recently announced tool, users will be able to create hyperrealistic videos from scratch or remix existing ones by adding visuals, music, and styles before sharing them on Vibes and posting it to Meta-owned social media platforms.
It is important to note that Meta joined forces with Midjourney and Black Forest Labs for the early version of Vibes, while continuing to create its native AI models.
The feed will personalize recommendations over time, displaying videos from other users.
Vibes launch received mixed reviews, with some praising the latest efforts by Meta, while some give negative reviews
One user commented, “I hate all these vibes. Anything made by AI is pure rubbish.”
“Wow! What a tremendous waste of energy!!,” another person wrote.
A third person commented, “Great! Our 100 AI video series got 400m views. People say they don’t want AI. But they love it if AI tells a good story!”
Despite receiving negative remarks, Meta is doubling down on AI, recently restructuring its AI division into four teams under Meta Superintelligence Labs, aiming to outdo OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind.