Samsung's Project Moohan VR headset set to debut on October 21

Samsung has officially confirmed the release of its long awaited virtual reality (VR) headset, codenamed Project Moohan, which is set to be unveiled on October 21.
The upcoming Project Moohan is likely to be named the Samsung Galaxy XR, the headset, featuring a range of cutting-edge features such as dual 4K micro-LED displays with an impressive 4,032 pixels per inch, delivering over 29 million pixels— exceeding Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta’s Quest 3.
Several reports suggested that it will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, the device will include multiple sensors and cameras for precise hand eye tracking.
Moreover, it consists of six sensors on the front and bottom, plus a proximity sensor for safety awareness.
In terms of battery performance, the Galaxy XR offers up to two hours of general use and 2.5 hours of video playback.
The headset will run Samsung’s One UI XR, particularly designed to incorporate seamlessly with its ecosystem.
While the South-Korean based tech giant hasn’t disclosed price, reports suggest a starting cost of around $1,800. With its cutting-edge specs and immersive design, the Galaxy XR aims to outdo Apple and Meta in the next-generation VR race.