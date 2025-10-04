Ivanka Trump celebrates ‘extraordinary milestone’ in Miami with close family

Home / World

  • By Bushra Saleem
Ivanka Trump pays tribute to grandmother on 99th birthday, remembers late mother Ivana

US President Donald Trump’s daughter celebrated her grandmother “Babi’s” milestone birthday with close family in Miami.

Taking to Instagram, the businesswoman paid a heartfelt tribute to her maternal grandmother on her 99th birthday that she celebrated in the presence of “four generations.”

The 43-year-old wrote, “Last weekend we gathered in Miami to celebrate an extraordinary milestone, our beloved Babi turning 99. Four generations filled the backyard with love: her grandchildren and her beautiful great-grandchildren, all here to honour the woman who has been the heart of our family.”


The former advisor to the president of the United States also remembered her late mother, Ivana Trump, on this special occasion.

She added, “Though her only child, my mother, is no longer with us, her spirit was present in every moment and shared memory. Having Babi live with us is one of life’s greatest blessings, and each day I’m grateful for the chance to return even a small measure of the love, comfort, and care she’s given me throughout my life.”

She concluded her emotional post for her grandmother by expressing love for her and praying to celebrate “many more birthdays together” in the future.

Along with the long tribute, Ivanka also shared a bunch of photos from the Miami celebration, previous birthday parties and some throwback pictures from her childhood with her grandmother and mother, Ivana.

