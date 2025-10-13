Sports

Japan Open: Katie Boulter beats Noskova to reach second round

Katie Boulter dropped to third in Britain's rankings behind Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal

  By Fatima Nadeem
  
British number three Katie Boulter advanced to the second round of the Japan Open on Monday, October 13.

The 29-year-old defeated Czech professional tennis player Linda Noskova with a score of 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in a match that lasted one hour and 36 minutes.

Both players struggled with their served in the first set but Boulter took control in the tie-break.

In the second set, Boulter made a strong comeback, winning most of her serve compared in the first set and eventually won the match.

After winning the match, Boulter expressed, "I'm really pleased with my performance today. It's been a difficult few weeks. I just tried to bet on myself - to commit to the ball and go for it," as per BBC Sports.

She added, "Against someone like that you have to win the match, because they're not going to lose it."

Boulter had a difficult summer, losing five of her first matches in seven tournaments including at the US Open in August.

Due to her recent poor results, Boulter dropped to third in Britain's rankings behind Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal.

Boulter will now face Sorana Cirstea in the second round who defeated Japan's Moyuka Uchijima with a score of 2-6 6-4 6-2.

