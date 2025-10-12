Home / Sports

Lionel Messi scores twice to lead Inter Miami’s 4-0 victory over Atlanta United

Messi's Inter Miami secured a place in the playoffs and is currently third in the Eastern Conference

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Lionel Messi’s double propelled Inter Miami to a convincing 4-0 win over Atlanta United in MLS action.

Messi, who was rested by Argentina in their friendly against Venezuela the previous day was chosen to play in a match against Venezuela in Miami and another match against Puerto Rico, which was relocated from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale.

The 38-year-old football star started the match against Atlanta, scoring his first goal in the 39th minute and his second in the 87th, which made him the top scorer in MLS with 26 goals.

He also assisted Jordi Alba’s goal, and Luis Suárez scored the team’s other goal.

Miami boss Javier Mascherano said, "Yesterday, before the match, I talked to [Argentina manager Lionel] Scaloni, and he said no, that he was not going to use him, that he was going to sit him down. And I spoke to Leo to see if he could play."

"It was his decision, and clearly he saw the opportunity that if he wasn't going to play against Venezuela yesterday, we could use him. Leo, of course, was ready to do it," Mascherano shared.

The coach praised Messi, calling him a special and iconic player, saying that even though he didn’t train with the team the previous week, his performance in the match showed his quality.

Messi's Inter Miami has already secured a place in the playoffs and is currently third in the Eastern Conference, with the same number of points as second-place FC Cincinnati.

