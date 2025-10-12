Cristiano Ronaldo hailed by Kylian Mbappe for shaping his football journey

Kylian Mbappe shares insights into the close relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Mbappe has often called Ronaldo his idol and he grew up admiring him.
The player has also followed a similar path by becoming the main star at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
Mbappe has shared that he frequently talks with the Portuguese legend and considers himself fortunate to get advice and insights from the player he admired as a child.
Mbappe told Universo Valdano, “Cristiano has always been a role model, an example, for me."
“I'm lucky to be able to talk to him. He gives me advice, helps me... He's the number one, the biggest reference at Real Madrid. People, even now, still dream of Cristiano," the player continued.
The 26-year-old added, "He's the best, but I want to forge my own path, and it will be historic for me and for Real Madrid. I want to do something historic with Real Madrid.”
Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid in June 2024, has had an outstanding start to the 2025-26 season, scoring 14 goals in 10 games across all competitions.
He is also the leading goalscorer in La Liga with nine goals.
Real Madrid is currently two points ahead of their rivals Barcelona, having won seven of their eight league matches.