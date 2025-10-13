Rangers seek new head coach after Steven Gerrard withdraws

Rangers have created a new list of candidates for their open head coach position after Steven Gerrard withdrew from consideration.
As per BBC Sports, Graham Potter, Gary O’Neil and Michael Carrick, who were previously linked to the Rangers head coach position, are no longer being considered.
According to sources at Rangers, claims that the club tried again to convince Gerrard to change his mind are totally false.
He had held discussions with the club last week after Russell Martin was sacked as head coach.
Martin was in charge for only 17 matches after being appointed in June.
He was appointed on a three-year deal following a takeover of Rangers by a US-based consortium in the summer - led by now-chairman Andrew Cavanagh.
Although the talks with Gerrard were reportedly positive, he chose not to take a second spell as Rangers head coach.
Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is reported to have met with Rangers’ management last week before Gerrard decided not to pursue the role.
Rangers are currently in eight place in the Scottish Premiership, having won only one of their first seven league games.
The club is scheduled to to play against Dundee United next Saturday.