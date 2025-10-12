Coco Gauff clinches Wuhan Open title with dominant victory

Coco Gauff takes home the Wuhan Open crown!
The French Open champion Gauff defeated American professional tennis star Jessica Pegula in straight sets, 6-4 7-5 to win her 11th singles tittle.
With this victory, Gauff made history by becoming the first tennis player ever to win all of her first nine finals played on hard courts.
Gauff, who was competing for the second time in the Wuhan Open was initially losing 3-0 in the second set but fought back strongly.
When the score was 5-4, Pegula had an opportunity to win the game on her serve and push the match into a third and final set but Gauff played aggressively and broke her serve to won the match.
After winning the match, the 21-year-old said, "I'd like to thank my team, it was a great Asian swing [of tournaments]," as per BBC Sports.
She continued, "I'm going to call JC [her coach Jean-Christophe Faurel] out here; he originally didn't want me to come because I had a tough US Open but I had to prove him wrong."
"I'm a very stubborn person, so maybe he said that on purpose for me to have a good result here," the player added.
This victory gives Gauff another major WTA 1000 tittle, adding to her previous wins in Cincinnati in 2023 and Beijing in 2024.