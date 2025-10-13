Home / Sports

Rinderknech falls off stage after losing to cousin Vacherot, sparking reaction

Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot's ‘definitely cousins’ moment steals the show at Shanghai Masters

  By Bushra Saleem
Arthur Rinderknech tumbled off the platform whilst listening to his cousin, Valentin Vacherot, deliver his winner's address at the Shanghai Masters.

According to The Sun, the Frenchman appeared to lose momentum after claiming the opening set of their remarkable family showdown, with world No. 204 Vacherot fighting back to triumph 4-6 6-3 6-3.

Both cousins were in floods of tears as they honoured each other during their addresses as part of the trophy ceremony.

However, as Vacherot moved on to acknowledge his half-brother and trainer, Benjamin, there was a loud crash.

Rinderknech, who was crouched at the rear of the platform, toppled over, with commentators wondering whether he was suffering from cramp. It was already a momentous day in Shanghai, as Vacherot, who progressed through qualifying, became the lowest-ranked player to reach a Masters 1000 final.

The world No. 204 also delivered a tearful homage to his cousin, the runner-up. Rinderknech crouched on the ground and wept. But his body soon failed him, and he rolled off the rear of the platform.

Vacherot began chuckling but sprang into action and shouted: "I think we need some help please!" Staff members hurried to assist Rinderknech, with commentator Nick Lester suggesting: "Cramp maybe crept into Arthur Rinderknech's body."

Vacherot carried on with his speech, expressing gratitude to his team and girlfriend, while staff attended to Rinderknech, swiftly providing him a chair. As the newly-crowned champion continued speaking, the physio treated Rinderknech's thigh.

