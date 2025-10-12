Home / Sports

53,000 runners participate Chicago Marathon as Jacob Kiplimo triumphs

Over 50,000 runners participated in Chicago's streets for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, one of the world’s largest, popular, and highly anticipated running events, where Jacob Kiplimo emerged victorious.

Up to a quarter of participants visited the city for the first time, while the third came from abroad, significantly contributing an estimated $680 million to Chicago’s economy through tourism, dining, and local business spending.

The popular marathon had a significant philanthropic impact, with 18,000 runners raising funds for over 200 charitable causes. Among them was former football player Otis Hudson, running to support Mercy Home for Boys & Girls to help children undergoing some financial crises, and abuse.

Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda triumphed in the men’s elite division, finishing with an impressive 2:02:21, recording the seventh-fastest marathon time and creating a new national record for his country.

Notably, this marathon marks his second once where Kiplimo showed great determination and enthusiasm throughout the race.

Meanwhile, in the wheelchair category, Marcel Hug, nicknamed the “Silver Bullet,” won the race and secured his spot on number six overall and fourth consecutive Chicago Marathon win, finishing four minutes ahead of his nearest competitor.

