Kylian Mbappe teases Real Madrid progress under Xabi Alonso

Kylian Mbappe teases progress at Real Madrid under new management.
Mbappe believes Real Madrid players are starting to understand the approach and demands of their new coach, Xabi Alonso, as per Goal.
Madrid failed to win both the La Liga and Champions League tittles and suffered heavy losses to Barcelona in the last season, which led to the departure of manager Carlo Ancelotti and the hiring of Alonso, who gained attention for his success at Bayer Leverkusen.
Alonso made a strong start at Madrid with the team currently leading La Liga.
Mbappe, the leading goalscorer in La Liga with nine goals told Movistar+, "It's an important year for Real Madrid and the national team. We're starting to understand what the manager wants from us, but we have to improve to get where we want to be."
He also noted that Alonso’s coaching style is similar to that of former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.
"He [Alonso] has more need and desire to prove himself with Real Madrid, to achieve things in his first big opportunity at the best club in the world. We're going to try to help him win as many titles as possible," the 26-year-old added.
Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid in June 2024, has had an outstanding start to the 2025-26 season, scoring 14 goals in 10 games across all competitions.