Tiger Woods undergoes seventh back surgery in 11 years 

Tiger Woods underwent a seventh back surgery Friday, this time to replace a disk in his lower back, leading to a few mobility issues and immense pain.
The 49-year-old professional American golfer stated in a social media post on October 11, 2025, he underwent the surgery and added it was the right decision for his health.
"The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal,"he captioned the post.
Tiger continued, "I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back."
Notably, Tiger hasn't played since a playoff loss in the PNC Championship last year.
In March, he underwent a procedure after rupturing his left Achilles tendon and his second back surgery since last year.
Tiger seeked help from a medical professional after experiencing pain and lack of mobility in his back.
In April 2014, Woods had the first of his seven back surgeries, which eventually led to having his lower back fused in 2017.
After a year, he won the Tour Championship and then captured his 15th major and fifth green jacket at the 2019 Masters.
