Home / Sports

Tiger Woods undergoes seventh back surgery in 11 years

In March, Tiger Woods underwent a procedure after rupturing his left Achilles tendon and his second back surgery since last year

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Tiger Woods undergoes seventh back surgery in 11 years
Tiger Woods undergoes seventh back surgery in 11 years 

Tiger Woods underwent a seventh back surgery Friday, this time to replace a disk in his lower back, leading to a few mobility issues and immense pain.

The 49-year-old professional American golfer stated in a social media post on October 11, 2025, he underwent the surgery and added it was the right decision for his health.

"The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal,"he captioned the post.

Tiger continued, "I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back."

Notably, Tiger hasn't played since a playoff loss in the PNC Championship last year.

In March, he underwent a procedure after rupturing his left Achilles tendon and his second back surgery since last year.

Tiger seeked help from a medical professional after experiencing pain and lack of mobility in his back.

In April 2014, Woods had the first of his seven back surgeries, which eventually led to having his lower back fused in 2017.

After a year, he won the Tour Championship and then captured his 15th major and fifth green jacket at the 2019 Masters.

Notably, Tiger Woods underwent seventh back surgery in the last 11 years.

Coco Gauff clinches Wuhan Open title with dominant victory

Coco Gauff clinches Wuhan Open title with dominant victory
Gauff made history by becoming the first tennis player ever to win all of her first nine finals played on hard courts

53,000 runners participate Chicago Marathon as Jacob Kiplimo triumphs

53,000 runners participate Chicago Marathon as Jacob Kiplimo triumphs
Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda triumphed in the men’s elite division, finishing with an impressive 2:02:21

Lionel Messi scores twice to lead Inter Miami’s 4-0 victory over Atlanta United

Lionel Messi scores twice to lead Inter Miami’s 4-0 victory over Atlanta United
Messi's Inter Miami secured a place in the playoffs and is currently third in the Eastern Conference

Valentin Vacherot opens up on surprise victory over Novak Djokovic in China

Valentin Vacherot opens up on surprise victory over Novak Djokovic in China
Novak Djokovic suffers upset defeat from Vacherot in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Portugal's 'another step' towards World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Portugal's 'another step' towards World Cup
Rolando leads Portugal to thrilling win over the Republic of Ireland in FIFA World Cup qualifier

Tiger Woods shares worrying health update as return to golf remains uncertain

Tiger Woods shares worrying health update as return to golf remains uncertain
Tiger Woods has been away from golf competition since 2024 due to ongoing health issues

Tadej Pogacar makes cycling history with fifth consecutive Il Lombardia victory

Tadej Pogacar makes cycling history with fifth consecutive Il Lombardia victory
Pogacar made history by becoming the first cyclist to win the same Monument race five times in a row

Aryna Sabalenka stunned by Jessica Pegula in Wuhan Open semifinal clash

Aryna Sabalenka stunned by Jessica Pegula in Wuhan Open semifinal clash
Aryna Sabalenka previously won the Wuhan Open in 2018, 2019 and 2024

Novak Djokovic exits Shanghai Masters after shocking loss to Vacherot

Novak Djokovic exits Shanghai Masters after shocking loss to Vacherot
Valentin Vacherot became the lowest-ranked player ever to reach the final of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament

Coco Gauff defeats Jasmine Paolini to reach Wuhan Open final

Coco Gauff defeats Jasmine Paolini to reach Wuhan Open final
Coco Gauff reached her first final since winning Roland Garros in June

Mbappe sidelined with ankle injury during France's World Cup qualifier win

Mbappe sidelined with ankle injury during France's World Cup qualifier win
Kylian Mbappe leads France closer to FIFA World Cup 2026 after dominant win over Azerbaijan

Hamilton becomes emotional after receiving LEGO portrait of late dog Roscoe

Hamilton becomes emotional after receiving LEGO portrait of late dog Roscoe
Lewis Hamilton's beloved dog Roscoe died last month after battling pneumonia