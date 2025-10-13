Lionel Messi reunites with national team after Inter Miami MLS game

Lionel Messi has returned to training with Argentina after being released to play in Inter Miami's MLS game against Atalanta on Saturday.

The 38-year-old was called up by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni for the country's matches against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, but the captain was not in the squad for the 1-0 win over Venezuela on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with Scaloni revealing he made the decision to leave Messi out of the roster, reported ESPN.

In a rare set of circumstances, Messi was granted permission by his country to play in Miami's penultimate MLS match of the regular season as the team fights for a higher spot in the Eastern Conference table to ensure home-field advantage in the postseason.

Earlier in the week, Miami boss Javier Mascherano had said he would welcome the chance for Messi to play on Saturday between the two Argentina friendlies, but added he did not know whether or not it was a possibility.

Messi scored Miami's first in a 4-0 win that represented the team's final match at Chase Stadium. Miami will move into its new home, Miami Freedom Park, in 2026.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is in line to feature again at Chase Stadium for Argentina against Puerto Rico on Oct. 14 after returning to the national team.

