Sports

Lamine Yamal back in training as Barcelona prepares for key matches

Lamine Yamal made his Barcelona debut at only 16 and quickly achieved historic success

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Lamine Yamal back in training as Barcelona prepares for key matches
Lamine Yamal back in training as Barcelona prepares for key matches

Barcelona gets a crucial boost as star player Lamine Yamal returns from groin injury ahead of the season's first Clasico.

The club announced the news on their social media by posting a video of Yamal and other players with a caption "Back on the grind."

Previously, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick slammed Spain's treatment of Yamal after the teenager was forced to play through injury.

The player made his Barcelona debut at only 16 and quickly achieved historic success, winning major awards like the Kopa Trophy twice and Golden Boy.

The club now plans to gradually reintroduced their young rising star, starting with Wednesday training sessions.

At the same time, the team also faces setbacks as their key players Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo were also injured during Spain's recent World Cup qualifiers.

Torres will miss Spain’s game against Bulgaria because of a muscle issue, and Olmo’s calf injury will likely keep him out for several weeks.

Multiple reports suggested that Yamal might come on as a substitute against Girona this weekend.

If everything goes smoothly, he could start in the upcoming Champions League match against Olympiacos.

Barcelona will next face Girona on October 18, Olympiacos on October 21, and Real Madrid on October 26.

You Might Like:

Rangers seek new head coach after Steven Gerrard withdraws

Rangers seek new head coach after Steven Gerrard withdraws
Rangers are currently in eight place in the Scottish Premiership

Japan Open: Katie Boulter beats Noskova to reach second round

Japan Open: Katie Boulter beats Noskova to reach second round
Katie Boulter dropped to third in Britain's rankings behind Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal

Kylian Mbappe teases Real Madrid progress under Xabi Alonso

Kylian Mbappe teases Real Madrid progress under Xabi Alonso
Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid in June 2024, has had an outstanding start to the 2025-26 season

McLaren's Piastri, Norris warned of growing F1 title threat from Verstappen

McLaren's Piastri, Norris warned of growing F1 title threat from Verstappen
Red Bull's Italian Grand Prix boost puts pressure on McLaren's F1 title hopes

Lionel Messi reunites with national team after Inter Miami MLS game

Lionel Messi reunites with national team after Inter Miami MLS game
Barcelona President Joan Laporta reflects on Messi relationship amid Argentina return

Rinderknech falls off stage after losing to cousin Vacherot, sparking reaction

Rinderknech falls off stage after losing to cousin Vacherot, sparking reaction
Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot's ‘definitely cousins’ moment steals the show at Shanghai Masters

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed by Kylian Mbappe for shaping his football journey

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed by Kylian Mbappe for shaping his football journey
Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation

Coco Gauff clinches Wuhan Open title with dominant victory

Coco Gauff clinches Wuhan Open title with dominant victory
Gauff made history by becoming the first tennis player ever to win all of her first nine finals played on hard courts

53,000 runners participate Chicago Marathon as Jacob Kiplimo triumphs

53,000 runners participate Chicago Marathon as Jacob Kiplimo triumphs
Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda triumphed in the men’s elite division, finishing with an impressive 2:02:21

Tiger Woods undergoes seventh back surgery in 11 years

Tiger Woods undergoes seventh back surgery in 11 years
In March, Tiger Woods underwent a procedure after rupturing his left Achilles tendon and his second back surgery since last year

Lionel Messi scores twice to lead Inter Miami’s 4-0 victory over Atlanta United

Lionel Messi scores twice to lead Inter Miami’s 4-0 victory over Atlanta United
Messi's Inter Miami secured a place in the playoffs and is currently third in the Eastern Conference

Valentin Vacherot opens up on surprise victory over Novak Djokovic in China

Valentin Vacherot opens up on surprise victory over Novak Djokovic in China
Novak Djokovic suffers upset defeat from Vacherot in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals