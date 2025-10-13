Lamine Yamal back in training as Barcelona prepares for key matches

Barcelona gets a crucial boost as star player Lamine Yamal returns from groin injury ahead of the season's first Clasico.
The club announced the news on their social media by posting a video of Yamal and other players with a caption "Back on the grind."
Previously, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick slammed Spain's treatment of Yamal after the teenager was forced to play through injury.
The player made his Barcelona debut at only 16 and quickly achieved historic success, winning major awards like the Kopa Trophy twice and Golden Boy.
The club now plans to gradually reintroduced their young rising star, starting with Wednesday training sessions.
At the same time, the team also faces setbacks as their key players Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo were also injured during Spain's recent World Cup qualifiers.
Torres will miss Spain’s game against Bulgaria because of a muscle issue, and Olmo’s calf injury will likely keep him out for several weeks.
Multiple reports suggested that Yamal might come on as a substitute against Girona this weekend.
If everything goes smoothly, he could start in the upcoming Champions League match against Olympiacos.
Barcelona will next face Girona on October 18, Olympiacos on October 21, and Real Madrid on October 26.