Taylor Swift breaks silence on her historic No. 1 debut on Billboard200 ⁠

  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift has released a touching statement to celebrate the historic record of The Life of a Showgirl album

Right after her 12th studio album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with record-breaking numbers, Billboard announced that all 12 songs from the album took over the top 12 spots on the Hot 100 chart.

To address the historic milestone, Taylor told the media outlet, "I'll never forget how excited I was in 2006 when my first album sold 40,000 copies in its first week. I was 16 and couldn't even fathom that that many people would care enough about my music to invest their time and energy into it.”

She added, “Since then, I've tried to meet and thank as many people as I could who have given me the chance to chase this insane dream...Here we are all these years later and a hundred times that many people showed up for me this week.”

The Lover singer shared she had 4 million thanks to her fans, and now she has 4 million reasons to feel even more proud of that album than she already was.

Taylor noted, “Thank you for going out to celebrate this project in the movie theaters, investing in vinyl, streaming, watching the video, buying CDs, reading the poems I wrote inside the packaging, and immersing yourselves in The Life of a Showgirl. I'LL CHERISH THIS FEELING FOREVER."

To note, she released The Life of a Showgirl on October 3.

