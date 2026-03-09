Jennifer Lopez pens emotional note after detailing divorce from Marc Anthony  

Jennifer Lopez paid a heartfelt tribute to the women in her life, who stood firm during some of the hardest phases of her life.
After disclosing her painful divorce with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, the Unstoppable actress took to her Instagram account to honour the "incredible women" on International Women’s Day, Sunday, March 8th.
"Here’s to the women who paved the way, the women walking beside us, and the next generation rising with courage and conviction. Your strength, love and resilience shape the world in ways big and small," Ben Affleck’s former partner penned.
She went on to say, "Today I’m honouring some of the women who came before me, the ones who stand beside me and the young women already stepping into their power and changing the future."
"Happy International Women’s Day. I love you all. Tag a woman who inspires you and let her know the impact she’s had on your life," the singer-turned-actress concluded her message.
This update came shortly after Jennifer Lopez opened up about the challenges she faced after parting ways with her third former partner, Marc Anthony.
During her headline-grabbing concert on March 6th, the Selena actress reflected on the difficulties she faced during their split.
“After my third divorce, that’s when I really started getting good at it,” she humorously remarked during her heartfelt performance.
For those unaware, Jennifer Lopez was initially married to her first ex-husband, Ojani Noa, with whom she parted ways after a year of marriage in 1998.
Then she tied the knot with Cris Judd and got separated in 2003, and then she got married for the third time to Marc Anthony in 2004 and announced a split in 2014.
Jennifer and Anthony also share two 18-year-old twin kids, Max and Emme.
The actress was in a brief relationship with her fourth former partner, Ben Affleck, with whom she finalised her divorce last year.