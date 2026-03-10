News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Timothée Chalamet's co-star drops bombshell amid actor's opera scandal

Timothée Chalamet has been facing backlash for expressing his desire for cinema to avoid resembling ballet or opera

Timothée Chalamet's co-star drops bombshell amid actor's opera scandal

Maika Monroe, Timothée Chalamet's co-star from Hot Summer Nights has made a shocking revelation amidst the actor’s latest controversy surrounding his recent comments about opera.

Monroe, who worked with Chalamet in the 2017 crime-romance movie, during episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday, March 9, revealed something unexpected.

According to the actress, she was unsure how the French-American actor would fit in the role as he was physically tiny and skinny.

"I mean, I had the part first, and I did chemistry reads with, you know, four different guys, and he was one of the kids that came in," said the 32-year-old actress said.

The Reminders of Him actress, who played the Dune actor’s love interest in the movie, added, "I mean and physically, you know, he was this tiny, little, skinny kid, and ... he walked in the room, and I was like, 'I just ... I don't know how we fit, like, romantically. I don't know if if... physically [works]. And he just absolutely, like, blew it out of the water."

She went on to say, "He left the room, and we're all just like, 'What just happened?'

According to Maika Monroe, Timothée Chalamet was always just destined for this career.

The interview comes just few days after the Wonka actor gave an eye-brow raising interview with Matthew McConaughey where he made remarks about ballet and opera.

"I don't want to be working in ballet or opera or things where it's like, 'Keep this thing alive even though no-one cares about this any more'," said the Marty Supreme actor, adding, "All respect to the ballet and opera people out there."

