'The Drew Barrymore Show' scores two season renewal amid daytime TV crisis  

Drew Barrymore is definitely a much-needed daytime television host!
Due to escalating fans' demands, the popular anchor is set to rule the screens as her much-awaited daytime show, The Drew Barrymore Show, has been renewed for two seasons.
Despite the daytime television crisis, the show has now been returning with not only one season but for two seasons.
On Monday, March 9, Drew turned to her Instagram account to share the exciting news.
"We’re so excited to announce that we’ve been renewed for not one, but TWO more seasons!" the 51-year-old American actress and producer penned a sweet note for her fans.
As the news broke on the internet, several fans rushed to the comment section to express their joy.
One fan noted, "Let’s goooooo! The kindest and most talented team and people in TV!"
"INCREDIBLE! Congratulations! And LUCKY US that we get to continue to enjoy the magic of your wonderful show!" another said.
While a third extended the best wishes to Drew for becoming the first celebrity show host to appear on screen despite the escalating crisis of the television show industry.
The 50 First Dates actress, who later became a television host, has earned praise online as her show has been renewed for two additional seasons.
Notably, the reason for the two talk shows, including The Kelly Clarkson Show and Sherri, being pulled off is due to low ratings of daytime talk shows.
In addition to Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson's show will also return after the non-stop buzz.
For those unaware, The Drew Barrymore Show's seasons 7 and 8 are expected to air in September this year and next year.