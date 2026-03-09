Chappell Roan targeted by alarming harassment during new outing

An evening supposed to be delightful turned into chaotic one for Chappell Roan!
During her recent dinner outing, the Casual singer faced a disturbing incident when several paparazzi began harassing her.
In an alarming clip shared by Pop Base on Instagram on Monday, March 9, The Subway hitmaker can be seen walking towards a restaurant when several fans gathered around her, started filming and asking for autographs.
Despite Roan's repeated requests and warnings, the fans continued to harass her, prompting the songstress to make a bold move against them.
Losing her cool over the shocking situation, the songstress turned her phone's camera on and began recording the fans.
"[I'm being] disregarded as a human. So I'm just trying to go to a dinner and I've asked these people several times to get away from me and they will not," she can be heard saying in the video.
The singer continued, "They're hiding their faces because they're ashamed."
Fans' reactions:
The shocking incident sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some fans defending Chappell Roan, while others speaking out against her.
"If they can film her. She can film them," supported a first, while another commented, "Women don't owe you kindness, they broke her born boundaries when she told them multiple times to stop."
However, a third criticized, "She's gotta learn to deal with this better bc it's GONNA happen."
"She decided to be famous, so," added one more.
For those unfamiliar, Chappell Roan is an American singer and songwriter known for her camp and drag queen–influenced style.