Rihanna shooting scare: Dispatch audio reveals shocking details 

Newly released dispatch audio has revealed shocking details about a shooting incident at Rihanna’s home in Beverly Hills.
In the dispatch audio from the LAPD West Division obtained and reviewed by PEOPLE, the dispatcher can be heard relaying information from a 911 call to officers over the radio, saying, "...approximately 10 shots heard."
In an audio, the person shared details, who the dispatcher refers to as the "PR" in the audio, "believe the shots came from across the street ... the upper gate," they said, adding that the PR "does not have visual."
The dispatcher also said, "Ten gunshots fired from the vehicle at the gate," adding, "Suspect number one is a driver, female Hispanic, blonde hair, wearing a white shirt.
In the audio, the dispatcher also disclosed that suspect having her hair in braids and wearing a cream-colored blouse.
Her car was dirty at the bottom, they said, adding that a passenger was "firing a gun."
On Sunday, March 8, police were alerted to the scene after a woman allegedly fired multiple shots from a car outside the singer’s residence, an LAPD spokesperson said.
Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, was later arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the alleged crime.
According to the police. Ortiz continues to remain behind bars on $10.225 million bail.
Notably, Rihanna, 38, along with rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children, sons RZA, 3½, Riot, 2½, and 6-month-old daughter Rocki, live at her Beverly Hills home.