News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Rihanna shooting scare: Dispatch audio reveals shocking details

The woman allegedly attack Rihanna's home with bullets but on Sunday

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Rihanna shooting scare: Dispatch audio reveals shocking details
Rihanna shooting scare: Dispatch audio reveals shocking details 

Newly released dispatch audio has revealed shocking details about a shooting incident at Rihanna’s home in Beverly Hills.

In the dispatch audio from the LAPD West Division obtained and reviewed by PEOPLE, the dispatcher can be heard relaying information from a 911 call to officers over the radio, saying, "...approximately 10 shots heard."

In an audio, the person shared details, who the dispatcher refers to as the "PR" in the audio, "believe the shots came from across the street ... the upper gate," they said, adding that the PR "does not have visual."

The dispatcher also said, "Ten gunshots fired from the vehicle at the gate," adding, "Suspect number one is a driver, female Hispanic, blonde hair, wearing a white shirt.

In the audio, the dispatcher also disclosed that suspect having her hair in braids and wearing a cream-colored blouse.

Her car was dirty at the bottom, they said, adding that a passenger was "firing a gun."

On Sunday, March 8, police were alerted to the scene after a woman allegedly fired multiple shots from a car outside the singer’s residence, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, was later arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the alleged crime.

According to the police. Ortiz continues to remain behind bars on $10.225 million bail.

Notably, Rihanna, 38, along with rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children, sons RZA, 3½, Riot, 2½, and 6-month-old daughter Rocki, live at her Beverly Hills home.

Hilary Duff speaks out on ‘devastating’ family estrangement behind new album
Hilary Duff speaks out on ‘devastating’ family estrangement behind new album
Tommy DeCarlo, Boston rock band frontman, dies at 60 after major health battle
Tommy DeCarlo, Boston rock band frontman, dies at 60 after major health battle
Rihanna house shooting suspect identified, faces attempted murder charges
Rihanna house shooting suspect identified, faces attempted murder charges
Chappell Roan targeted by alarming harassment during new outing
Chappell Roan targeted by alarming harassment during new outing
Jennifer Lopez pens emotional note after detailing divorce from Marc Anthony
Jennifer Lopez pens emotional note after detailing divorce from Marc Anthony
Writers Guild Awards 2026 winner list: 'Sinners' and 'The Pitts' bag major honors
Writers Guild Awards 2026 winner list: 'Sinners' and 'The Pitts' bag major honors
'Good Morning Britain' taken off air early after ITV studio alarm sounds
'Good Morning Britain' taken off air early after ITV studio alarm sounds
Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response
Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response
Nicole Kidman sets strict standards for new romance after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman sets strict standards for new romance after Keith Urban split
Tom Cruise outshines James Cameron as he wins big at 2026 Saturn Awards
Tom Cruise outshines James Cameron as he wins big at 2026 Saturn Awards
Kylie Jenner reveals hilarious truth in first post amid Timothée's Opera controversy
Kylie Jenner reveals hilarious truth in first post amid Timothée's Opera controversy
Jennifer Runyon cause of death laid bare after sudden death at 65
Jennifer Runyon cause of death laid bare after sudden death at 65

Popular News

Oil prices drop after Trump’s new threat: How worried are Americans?

Oil prices drop after Trump’s new threat: How worried are Americans?
an hour ago
Tommy DeCarlo, Boston rock band frontman, dies at 60 after major health battle

Tommy DeCarlo, Boston rock band frontman, dies at 60 after major health battle
11 hours ago
Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response

Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response
18 hours ago