  By Sidra Khan
Rihanna house shooting suspect identified, faces attempted murder charges

  • By Sidra Khan
In a major development, the woman who fired gunshots at Rihanna's home has finally been identified.

On Sunday, March 8, it was reported that a woman was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department are allegedly firing multiple shots into the Diamonds singer's Beverly Hills mansion.

It was also shared that at the time of the horrific incident, the 38-year-old Barbadian singer was inside her home.

In the latest report shared by Page Six on Monday, March 9, it was reported that the suspect has been identified and is booked for attempted murder charges, along with a hefty bail.

As per the outlet, the woman has been identified as 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz, who was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

Currently being held at the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center on attempted murder charges, Ortiz's bail has been set at $10.225 million.

Notably, motive behind the shocking incident is yet to be revealed.

According to PEOPLE, a source confirmed that Rihanna lives at the $14 million estate with her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their three children, RZA, Riot and Rocki.

While the insider confirmed that the Fenty Beauty founder was "okay" following the incident, it remains unclear whether other members of the family were inside the home at the time.

