Rihanna takes major step after terrifying shots fired outside her home

Rihanna recently took a major step after terrifying shots were fired outside her Beverly Hills mansion during the weekend.
For the unversed, a 35-year-old woman named Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was arrested after she aimed 10 shots with an AR-15-style weapon at the 38-year-old singer’s home on March 8, 2026.
Now, as per femalefirst.co.uk, the popstar has tightened her security after the incident and has even rescheduled an upcoming photo shoot because of the shooting.
The Diamonds hitmaker, who has been left shaken by the shooting incident, was at home at her mansion along with her family when it was struck by 10 shots.
A source in this regard told Page Six, "Even with a great security team in place, it’s scary to realize that something like this can still happen."
Another insider shared that the Grammy winner “doesn’t understand" why her family was targeted in the shooting.
“Rihanna heard the shots, but was initially confused about what happened,” the source dished out.
The confident also shed light on the Fenty founder’s true feelings about the incident, sharing, is freaking the f out” over the incident, however, she is still thankful that everyone is safe.
As for the woman who opened fire at Rihanna’s property in Los Angeles, Ivanna Ortiz arrested was was taken into custody after the incident and her bail has been set at $10.225 million.