  By Fatima Hassan
Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response

The 'Candy' hitmaker sends scorching message to Timothée Chalamet after he undervalues ballet, opera

  • By Fatima Hassan
Timothée Chalamets opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cats fiery response
Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response 

Doja Cat has a savage response after Timothée Chalamet publicly undervalued classic arts! 

Days after the Dune 2 actor's harsh comments about opera and ballet performers, now the Woman hitmaker, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, defended the performing craft in a scorching statement.

Taking to her TikTok account on Sunday, March 8th, Doja released a video message, wearing a bathrobe in her washroom.

She heard saying, "By the way, opera is 400 hundred years old, ballet is 500 hundred years old ... umm somebody named Timothée Chalamet had the nerve .. big guy by the way had the nerve to say on camera that ‘no body cares about it’ im sure you can walk into a opera theatre right now see to be filled out." 

"And nobody has said anything due to the performances going on because everybody has respect for it. It's an amazing theatre medium, and people go there every day to see the dance and dancers show up at 8 AM, 6 AM every single day," she slammed.

The 30-year-old critically acclaimed singer urged Timothée to show respect while addressing such major issues on such a big platform.

Doaj Cat earns praise for schooling Timothée Chalamet publicly: 

Doja Cat's fiery response garnered fans' attention while several criticised the actor for his insensitive comments. One said, "I work in classical music, and it’s still very much appreciated. Can’t believe he said that." 

"Kudos Doja…whatever his name can sit down, he could never do what they do," another praised for pronouncing the actor’s name wrong.

A third chimed in, "I hollered when she said his name." 

Why Timothée Chalamet has been criticized: 

For those unaware, Timothée Chalamet has been making headlines since he publicly admitted that "nobody really cares about opera and ballet these days" while having a conversation with Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas at Austin's Moody College of Communication.  

