Tommy DeCarlo, Boston rock band frontman, dies at 60 after major health battle

Tommy DeCarlo is no more.
In a heartbreaking update, it was shared that the lead vocalist of the Boston band died at the age of 60 after his tragic health battle.
Taking to Facebook on Monday, March 9, DeCarlo's family released an emotional statement, announcing his death.
In the post, they revealed that Tommy DeCarlo's cause of death was brain cancer.
"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026. After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end," they penned.
The Peace of Mind singer's children continued, "During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family's privacy as we grieve and support one another."
"Rest in peace, Dad. With love, Annie, Talia & Tommy Jr.," they concluded.
Who was Tommy DeCarlo?
Born on April 23, 1965, Tommy DeCarlo was an American singer who was the lead vocalist for the rock band Boston.
Tommy DeCarlo songs:
Tommy DeCarlo's vast discography includes More Than a Feeling, Peace of Mind, Amanda, Don't Look Back, A Man I'll Never Be, and Something About You.