News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Tommy DeCarlo, Boston rock band frontman, dies at 60 after major health battle

Hard rock band Boston's lead vocalist Tommy DeCarlo breathes his last at age 60 after tragic health battle

  • By Sidra Khan
Tommy DeCarlo, Boston rock band frontman, dies at 60 after major health battle
Tommy DeCarlo, Boston rock band frontman, dies at 60 after major health battle

Tommy DeCarlo is no more.

In a heartbreaking update, it was shared that the lead vocalist of the Boston band died at the age of 60 after his tragic health battle.

Taking to Facebook on Monday, March 9, DeCarlo's family released an emotional statement, announcing his death.

In the post, they revealed that Tommy DeCarlo's cause of death was brain cancer.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026. After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end," they penned.

The Peace of Mind singer's children continued, "During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family's privacy as we grieve and support one another."

"Rest in peace, Dad. With love, Annie, Talia & Tommy Jr.," they concluded.

Who was Tommy DeCarlo?

Born on April 23, 1965, Tommy DeCarlo was an American singer who was the lead vocalist for the rock band Boston.

Tommy DeCarlo songs:

Tommy DeCarlo's vast discography includes More Than a Feeling, Peace of Mind, Amanda, Don't Look Back, A Man I'll Never Be, and Something About You.

Rihanna house shooting suspect identified, faces attempted murder charges
Rihanna house shooting suspect identified, faces attempted murder charges
Chappell Roan targeted by alarming harassment during new outing
Chappell Roan targeted by alarming harassment during new outing
Jennifer Lopez pens emotional note after detailing divorce from Marc Anthony
Jennifer Lopez pens emotional note after detailing divorce from Marc Anthony
Writers Guild Awards 2026 winner list: 'Sinners' and 'The Pitts' bag major honors
Writers Guild Awards 2026 winner list: 'Sinners' and 'The Pitts' bag major honors
'Good Morning Britain' taken off air early after ITV studio alarm sounds
'Good Morning Britain' taken off air early after ITV studio alarm sounds
Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response
Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response
Nicole Kidman sets strict standards for new romance after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman sets strict standards for new romance after Keith Urban split
Tom Cruise outshines James Cameron as he wins big at 2026 Saturn Awards
Tom Cruise outshines James Cameron as he wins big at 2026 Saturn Awards
Kylie Jenner reveals hilarious truth in first post amid Timothée's Opera controversy
Kylie Jenner reveals hilarious truth in first post amid Timothée's Opera controversy
Jennifer Runyon cause of death laid bare after sudden death at 65
Jennifer Runyon cause of death laid bare after sudden death at 65
Chappell Roan embraces 'gothic doll' label with bold Paris Fashion Week look
Chappell Roan embraces 'gothic doll' label with bold Paris Fashion Week look
Nicola Coughlan teases new role after emotional revelation on weight loss
Nicola Coughlan teases new role after emotional revelation on weight loss

Popular News

Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response

Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response
8 hours ago
Tom Cruise outshines James Cameron as he wins big at 2026 Saturn Awards

Tom Cruise outshines James Cameron as he wins big at 2026 Saturn Awards
9 hours ago
George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP

George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP
9 hours ago