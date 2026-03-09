'Good Morning Britain' taken off air early after ITV studio alarm sounds  

ITV1's popular British weekday breakfast television show, Good Morning Britain, has cut off 20 minutes early after the studio’s alarm sounds.
On Monday, March 9th, multiple media outlets reported that the program was taken off air when presenter Susanna Reid told viewers that an alarm was sounding in her ear.
She also heard the host asking her producers if her co-host, Ed Balls, and she needed to take any action.
However, the show then cut to an advertisement and did not return to the studio.
According to Herald Scotland, the disruption occurred when cameras cut to presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, who appeared unaware they were already on air, Deeley asked producers: "They’re not coming back, or they are coming back?"
To which Shephard responded, "What are we doing?"
They also revealed that Good Morning Britain was cut short due to an evacuation of the studio building.
Mr Shephard said, "We are hopefully going to find 20 minutes of content."
He also confirmed that everyone in the studio of the morning show was safe and doing fine.
Despite his confirmation, fans continued raising their concern as the reason for the evacuation remains unclear.